Wilson signs four year deal with the NFL Bengals

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker and Casper native Logan Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals. Multiple sources are reporting that Wilson’s base salary will be $610,00 in 2020, with the total deal being worth just under $5 million.

Wilson was selected in the third round of this year’s NFL draft and was the 65th overall pick. He played four years for Wyoming and was one of the team captains for the last three seasons.

Cincinnati Bengal rookies were scheduled to report to camp yesterday, Tuesday.