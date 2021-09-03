Win by naming Sweetwater County’s new bike trail  

Submitted Photo

September 3, 2021 — There is still time to participate in the naming contest for the multi-use bike trail located west of Western Wyoming Community College. Entries for the contest will close at midnight on September 15.

Back in March 2020, Western Wyoming Community College announced they had partnered with local organizations to begin constructing a multi-use mountain biking, hiking, and running trail system located in the open space west of the College along Gateway Blvd, behind the College’s residence halls. Over the course of the summer, the trail is one-third complete. When complete, the trail will be available to use for biking, hiking, and running.

To participate in the naming contest, community members can submit their name suggestions via the form found at //westernwyoming.edu/biketrail. The link can also be found under “Announcements” on Western’s website at westernwyoming.edu.

The winner will be decided by the bike trail committee on October 1 and announced at the grand opening. The committee will contact the winner and give them the prizes they have won.

Bike and Hike trail

“We are excited to get our entries for the naming of the main trail! We will also give some honorable mentions as we anticipate adding some connector trails, along with some alternate lines that will be more challenging in the future,” stated Randall Dale, bike trail committee member.

The project is relying on volunteers and donations for completion. The group estimates the trail will cost somewhere between $90,000 and $150,000. All donated funds go toward construction costs such as equipment rental, tools, signage, picnic tables, bridge building materials, etc.

A 501c3 organization has been set up with the State of Wyoming, and donations can be made to:

Mailing Address:

Outdoor Recreation Office & Division of State Parks

Attn: Lisa Koenig

2301 Central Ave.

Barrett Bldg, 4th Fl.

Cheyenne, WY 82002

Donations by check should be payable to “Wyoming State Parks – Rock Springs Trails.”

For more information on the Gateway trail system, please contact [email protected].