RIVERTON, WYOMING (July 17, 2020) — Wind River Hotel and Casino will be having a grand reopening at noon on Wednesday, July 22.

According to a post on their Facebook page on July 16, the post said, “Stay tuned to our Facebook page for more info about the changes that we’ve made to keep our patrons and employees safe. We hope to see you all very soon.”

Masks will be required for any who want to enter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.