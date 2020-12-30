Wind River Hotel and Casino reopens for business

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson

RIVERTON, WYOMING (December 30, 2020) – The Wind River Hotel and Casino in Riverton is reopening for business.

The largest hotel and casino in Wyoming has been closed since Nov. 6 after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The slots are open 24/7. Table games are open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The gift shop is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cee Nokuu Café is open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Red Willow restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m