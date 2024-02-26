Wind, snow, low visibility warnings for Tuesday

February 26, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook advisory for Western and Central Wyoming.

High winds with widespread gusty winds will occur in parts of the state. Tonight, winds will combine with snow to reduce visibility at times, especially across western Wyoming. In the Rock Springs and Green River area, wind gusts to 35 could occur tonight and increase to 45 mph on Tuesday and possibly Tuesday night. Winds should decrease on Wednesday.

Snow showers are possible tonight, with a small amount of accumulation possible in our area. The higher elevations, though, could see much more snow, possibly 12 to 18 inches. Some lower valley areas could receive snow totals of four to six inches.

Snow will spread east of the Continental Divide this evening through Tuesday morning, with up to two to four inches in Johnson and Natrona County and up to a foot for the Bighorns and Casper Mountain.

Cooler temperatures are forecasted for Tuesday, with many areas having high temperatures in the 20s. The expected Tuesday high in Rock Springs is 26 but with wind chills near zero,

Dry and mild weather should return to the area for the remainder of the week. Sweetwater County daytime temperatures should return to mid-30s by Wednesday, low 40s by Thursday, and upper 40s on Friday.