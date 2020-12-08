Windows coming to life in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 8, 2020) – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will present living window displays throughout Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The agency has been working with local youth groups to present various scenes in the windows of local businesses.

“We love the idea of involving the community in window displays,” said Maria Mortensen, URA Board President.

“We reached out to as many groups as we could think of and had a great response,” Mortensen said.

“We think this is a fun way for them to flaunt their charm and talent,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator added. “It also teaches them to become fearless in front of an audience.”

The Living Windows displays will be presented in the following businesses:

Zoobeck’s, 410 Broadway Street – Arissa Brittain, The Rock Academy

Muttley Crue, 418 Broadway Street – Girl Scouts Troops #1279, #1325 and #1644

A Touch of Class Floral, 421 Broadway Street – White Mountain Skating Academy

Sidekick’s Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway Street – Artistry In Motion

Square State Brewing, 422 South Main Street – Bittersweet Bombshells

Jen Hargrove Photography, 455 North Front Street – Aizlynn Abram, , State Ambassador for Wyoming Elegant Miss Pageant, (11 am to Noon) and Lenor Moreno with Emma Skorcz – Studio 307 (Noon to 2 pm)

Eric Phillips Law Office, 527 North Front Street (formerly Book Barn) – The Rock Academy

The Pickin’ Palace – 553 North Front Street – Sweetwater Spanish Club (serving hot chocolate, hot apple cider, etc)

Please follow Downtown Rock Springs on Facebook and check for updates on this event at downtownrs.com.

As the participants strike a pose in the windows throughout the day, Santa will be seeing visitors at the gazebo on the corner of Broadway and D Street.

Locals and visitors can get into the Christmas spirit and find some unique gift ideas at the 2nd Saturday Holiday Edition Art Stroll in Downtown Rock Springs, as well.

Artists locations include:

Escape Day Spa & Boutique Leslie Webster, Poured Acrylic Painting Ana Reynolds, Wood Art Amanda Romero, WaterColorist Edie Reed, Painting

Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar David Halter, Photography



The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the development of Downtown Rock Springs. Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (Downtown RS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434