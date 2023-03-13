“Windows of the World” returns to Western’s Theatre 

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) presents Windows of the World on Wednesday, March 15. The concert will begin at 7:30 PM in Western’s Theatre. Tickets will only be available the evening of the event. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, and free to students, Western faculty and staff, and Sweetwater County Concert Association.

The concert will present music from various world cultures. Three internationally known, extraordinary, multidisciplinary artists will lead the concert. Windows of the World is set to be a remarkable night of music in Rock Springs.

About the Musicians

Bruce Henry, known as a “man of great musical imagination” is an international vocalist, composer, storyteller, recording artist, and educator. Henry teaches musical history, traditions, and culture, as he entertains, and holds the audience spellbound with his vocal agility. Henry currently resides in Chicago, Illinois, but has strong ties to the Twin Cities of Minnesota.

Henry has a long history as a singer and band leader for jazz concerts, R&B shows, and tribute performances. He’s performed honoring the likes of Stevie Wonder, Al Jarreu, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, Duke Ellington, and George Gershwin.

Lee Blaske is a composer, orchestrator, producer, keyboardist, and multi-instrumentalist. His orchestrations can be found on many of Flyte Tyme Records’ artist albums such as Janet Jackson, Sounds of Blackness, Mariah Carey, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Johnny Gill, Evelyn King, and Color Me Badd as well as Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Céline Dion, Mary J. Blige, Nona Gaye, The-Dream, Boys, The Steeles, and Amy Grant.

Blaske has also worked on music for major market radio and television stations. His list of commercial credits includes Coca-Cola, Target, Mattel, Walmart, Best Buy, United Airlines, Porsche, Tour de France, Rollerblades, Lee Jeans, Kemps, Rite Aid, Ameritech, the Minnesota Twins, Toro, Purina, Bissel, Easy Spirit, Perkins, Friendly’s, the Minnesota Lottery and many, many others.

Lennie Peterson has an incredibly diverse background as a musician, artist, public speaker, and arts advocate. Peterson has had an extensive career across several fields.

A visual artist, Peterson aims to ensure that all his artwork celebrates “the marriage of music and visual art.” Peterson’s pieces have won awards and been featured across the country. To date, he’s had solo exhibitions at Harvard University, The Boston Convention Center, and in New York City and Los Angeles. Peterson’s work has been purchased as a part of collections around the world including Japan, Wales, Argentina, Switzerland, and throughout the United States. His illustrations are proving just as popular, with his “The Big Picture”, comic strip being nationally syndicated, and he has written and illustrated over a dozen humor and children’s books.

Peterson is a former Assistant Professor of Arranging and Composition at Boston’s Berklee College of Music. He has performed for some of the most prestigious concert halls across the world including New York City’s Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, The Vatican, and The Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Peterson has also performed with various artists including Sarah Brightman, Tony Bennett, and Aretha Franklin, and was a featured performer touring with classical composer Osvaldo Golijov’s orchestral and choral production “La Pasión según San Marcos”.

As a multi-instrumentalist, he currently performs over 300 dates a year in a wide variety of musical genres. Peterson also tours as a Public Speaker and Arts Advocate.

They will be joined by local musicians, Micah Paisley, Cory Zampedri, and Cliff Wittstruck.

In speaking of the event, Western’s Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Cliff Wittstruck said, “After receiving positive faculty, staff, and community feedback from previous concerts, Western is excited to welcome back Bruce Henry, Lennie Peterson, and Lee Blaske for a second iteration of the Windows of the World. This year’s event will be just as spectacular. The evening will showcase the best in Latin, Rhythm & Blues, Rock, Funk, Cajun, and Jazz influenced music and will be a night to truly experience these exceptional world-class music artists who you have experienced through recordings, TV shows, commercials, and movies.”

Tickets for the concert will be available at the door the night of the event. Doors open at 7:00 PM and the concert will begin at 7:30 PM. Tickets are limited to the first 500 individuals in attendance. The cost is $10 for adults, $5

for seniors, and free to students, Western faculty and staff, and Sweetwater County Concert Association.

Western accepts cards, cash, and checks.

To see all of Western’s events visit our calendar, westernwyoming.edu/calendar. For more information about the event contact Western’s Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, Cliff Wittstruck at 307-382-1714 or email [email protected].