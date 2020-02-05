Windy today with stronger winds forecast for Thursday and Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 5, 2020) — It is going to be windy today with the National Weather Service in Riverton forecasting wind gusts to near 40 mph today and tonight in Sweetwater County. But that “might be nothin'” compared to Thursday and Friday.

Forecasters have issued a High Wind Watch from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon for Sweetwater County. West Winds are expected to gust up to 60 mph in Rock Springs, Green River, the Flaming Gorge area and East Sweetwater County.

Winds may subside briefly Friday morning before increasing again by 12 p.m. Friday. According to the most recent seven-day forecast, winds should start to decrease Friday night with Saturday’s winds at 10 to 20 mph. A 20 to 30 percent chance of snow is also included in that windy forecast through Friday.

Travel condition, especially along I-80, will have an enhanced blow over risk for light and high profile vehicles including camper trailers and semi trucks.

