Winners announced for the 18th annual Art on the Green competition

Shane Steiss – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The 18th Annual Art on the Green event held on August 18 and 19, 2023 was well received by the community. Over forty artists from Wyoming and the surrounding areas competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. In attendance were four high school competitors, 3 amateurs, 14 semi-professionals, and 16 professionals. The weekend began on Friday with a bang at 11 a.m. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including watercolor, acrylic, oil, clay, airbrush, and more.

This year’s judges included David Klaren from Pinedale, Wyoming, Richard Burke from Douglas, Wyoming, and Mae Orm from Pinedale, Wyoming.

The following are the results from this weekend’s Art on the Green event:

Judge’s Choice: High School 2D

1st Place: Emily Parker

2nd Place: Tyler Castillon

Natalie Parker and Emily Parker – Wyo4News Photo

Judge’s Choice: High School 3D

1st Place: Emily Brady

Judge’s Choice: Amateur/Hobbyist 2D

1st Place: Madisyn Montoya

2nd Place: Shellena Beaver

Judge’s Choice: Amateur/Hobbyist 3D

1st Place: Wyatt Christensen

2nd Place: Briana Jacobson

Judge’s Choice: Semi-Pro 2D

1st Place: Halli Riskus

2nd Place: Melody Nathan

3rd Place: Megan Beavers

Megan Beavers – Wyo4News Photo Briana Jacobson – City of Green River Photo Mary Shaw – City of Green River Photo Tyrell Jasperson – City of Green River Photo Emily Brady – City of Green River Photo Michelle Nixon – City of Green River Photo Melody Nathan – City of Green River Photo Madisyn Montoya – City of Green River Photo Gail Van Wagoner – City of Green River Photo

Judge’s Choice: Professional 2D (There was a tie for 2nd place – no 3rd place was given)

1st Place: Shane Steiss

2nd Place: Ben Nathan

2nd Place: Michelle Nixon

Judge’s Choice: Professional 3D

1st Place: Gail Van Wagoner

2nd Place: Bryan Cordova

3rd Place: Mary Shaw

Judge’s Choice – Honorable Mention

Brooke Andreasen

Mary Parker

Debra Soule

Artist Choice: Semi-Pro 2D

1st Place: Amanda Romero

2nd Place: Megan Beavers

3rd Place: Bryce Castillon

Amanda Romero – Wyo4News Photo

Artists Choice: Professional 2D

1st Place: Michelle Nixon

2nd Place: Shane Steiss

3rd Place: Ben Nathan

Artists Choice: Professional 3D

1st Place: Bryan Cordova

2nd Place: Jeff Rudolph

3rd Place: Gail Van Wagoner

Mayor’s Choice Awards

Mayor’s Choice 2D: Shane Steiss

Mayor’s Choice 3D: Jeff Rudolph

Mayor’s Choice High School: Tyler Castillon

Tyler Castillon – Wyo4News Photo

People’s Choice Awards

People’s Choice 2D: Tyrell Jasperson

People’s Choice 3D: Bryan Cordova

Rudy Gunter Memorial Award (2 awards)

Tyrell Jasperson and Bryan Cordova

Bryan Cordova and Tyrell Jasperson – Photo submitted by Suz Jasperson

Other associated events included the 8th Annual Battle on the Green competition. This event kicked off on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with thirteen competitors painting head to head. The theme for each battle round was drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council, and competitors had only five minutes to prepare. After the five minutes of preparation, they had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community and a panel of judges from Trona Valley Federal Credit Union.

The Judges’ Choice for Battle on the Green was Jamie Green and the People’s Choice went to Michelle Nixon.

Labradoodle by the artist Jacob Novinger – Wyo4News Photo

Right after Battle on the Green, the Green River Arts Council revealed the newest sculpture for the City of Green River. The unveiling of the sculpture showed a Labradoodle made from reclaimed metal by the artist Jacob Novinger. After the unveiling, the Arts Council asked the community to help name the pup. There will be a ribbon cutting and name reveal for the sculpture at a later date at the new dog park.

For more information on the Green River Arts Council, like them on Facebook or check out their website at www.cityofgreenriver.org.