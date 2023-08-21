Winners announced for the 18th annual Art on the Green competition

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The 18th Annual Art on the Green event held on August 18 and 19, 2023 was well received by the community. Over forty artists from Wyoming and the surrounding areas competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. In attendance were four high school competitors, 3 amateurs, 14 semi-professionals, and 16 professionals. The weekend began on Friday with a bang at 11 a.m. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including watercolor, acrylic, oil, clay, airbrush, and more.
This year’s judges included David Klaren from Pinedale, Wyoming, Richard Burke from Douglas, Wyoming, and Mae Orm from Pinedale, Wyoming.
The following are the results from this weekend’s Art on the Green event:
Judge’s Choice: High School 2D
1st Place: Emily Parker
2nd Place: Tyler Castillon
Judge’s Choice: High School 3D
1st Place: Emily Brady
Judge’s Choice: Amateur/Hobbyist 2D
1st Place: Madisyn Montoya
2nd Place: Shellena Beaver
Judge’s Choice: Amateur/Hobbyist 3D
1st Place: Wyatt Christensen
2nd Place: Briana Jacobson
Judge’s Choice: Semi-Pro 2D
1st Place: Halli Riskus
2nd Place: Melody Nathan
3rd Place: Megan Beavers
Judge’s Choice: Professional 2D (There was a tie for 2nd place – no 3rd place was given)
1st Place: Shane Steiss
2nd Place: Ben Nathan
2nd Place: Michelle Nixon
Judge’s Choice: Professional 3D
1st Place: Gail Van Wagoner
2nd Place: Bryan Cordova
3rd Place: Mary Shaw
Judge’s Choice – Honorable Mention
Brooke Andreasen
Mary Parker
Debra Soule
Artist Choice: Semi-Pro 2D
1st Place: Amanda Romero
2nd Place: Megan Beavers
3rd Place: Bryce Castillon
Artists Choice: Professional 2D
1st Place: Michelle Nixon
2nd Place: Shane Steiss
3rd Place: Ben Nathan
Artists Choice: Professional 3D
1st Place: Bryan Cordova
2nd Place: Jeff Rudolph
3rd Place: Gail Van Wagoner
Mayor’s Choice Awards
Mayor’s Choice 2D: Shane Steiss
Mayor’s Choice 3D: Jeff Rudolph
Mayor’s Choice High School: Tyler Castillon
People’s Choice Awards
People’s Choice 2D: Tyrell Jasperson
People’s Choice 3D: Bryan Cordova
Rudy Gunter Memorial Award (2 awards)
Tyrell Jasperson and Bryan Cordova
Other associated events included the 8th Annual Battle on the Green competition. This event kicked off on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with thirteen competitors painting head to head. The theme for each battle round was drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council, and competitors had only five minutes to prepare. After the five minutes of preparation, they had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community and a panel of judges from Trona Valley Federal Credit Union.
The Judges’ Choice for Battle on the Green was Jamie Green and the People’s Choice went to Michelle Nixon.
Right after Battle on the Green, the Green River Arts Council revealed the newest sculpture for the City of Green River. The unveiling of the sculpture showed a Labradoodle made from reclaimed metal by the artist Jacob Novinger. After the unveiling, the Arts Council asked the community to help name the pup. There will be a ribbon cutting and name reveal for the sculpture at a later date at the new dog park.
For more information on the Green River Arts Council, like them on Facebook or check out their website at www.cityofgreenriver.org.