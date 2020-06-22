Winners announced in Museum’s ‘Name the Beaver’ contest

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 22, 2020) — Last month, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum asked the children of Sweetwater County to participate in the “Name the Museum Beaver Contest.”​ For many years, the stuffed beaver has graced the gallery of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, greeting visitors. But until now, he (or she) had no name. So, the museum decided to have some fun and asked the children of Sweetwater County to remedy that with a naming contest.​

​The winning entry is “Chewie,” which was submitted by three Green River siblings: Kaida Radtke, 9, Sylvie Radtke, 7, and their three-year-old brother Corbin. They were awarded a unique 500-piece jigsaw puzzle of downtown Green River, created by folk artist Eric Dowdle.​

​Paiglee Hess, 5, also of Green River, was named contest runner-up for her entry, “Cloudy.” Paiglee took home a prize of a package of tree bark pencils.​

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum has now re-opened to the public. The Museum staff recently reorganized the gallery, including Chewie’s display platform, to open up space and create a new one-way tour route marked by arrows on the gallery floor. ​

The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge way in Green River. Summer hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays and national holidays. Admission is free. ​