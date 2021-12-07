Winners of Rock Springs Lighted Holiday Parade announced

Wyo4News photo

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 6, 2021 — Rock Springs’ Good Ol Fashion Christmas parade Saturday night was most magnificent, and every float deserves recognition. The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce this morning announced the first, second, and third-place winners.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Rock Springs Christian Church (pictured above) came in first place this year with a simple, yet poignant, message: A big, red package, labeled “Jesus is the Greatest Gift,” got the most votes. Unfortunately, Wyo4News could not reach them for comment.

Second place went to Whisler Chevrolet (pictured above). The elaborate float was put together by only two people — Facilities Manager, Reef Molich; and General Manager, Travis Montague.

“We put our thoughts together on what we wanted to do for an old fashioned Christmas, and how the living room setup would look,” said Ana Reynolds, administrative assistant and member of the events planning committee. “It’s nice to be appreciated, and everyone that we saw complimented on it during the weekend.”

Third place went to Intermountain West Powersports (photo unavailable).