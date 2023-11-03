Winners of the 2023 Paint the Town Pink rivalry

Congratulations to Amber Kramer State Farm in Rock Springs and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union in Green River

November 3, 2023 — Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

The Paint the Town Pink rivalry continues as Amber Kramer State Farm in Rock Springs and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union in Green River won the Paint the Town Pink Contest, but the contest was intense.

This year, Trona Valley Credit Union Green River Branch had some competition during the voting from State Bank, but their “Pirates of the CURE-IBBEAN” took it for a three-peat win in Green River. State Bank, Amber Kramer State Farm Green River, the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center, and Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson closely followed them.

Rock Springs also had a three-peat winner with Amber Kramer State Farm, who partnered with Donna Audevart, a breast cancer survivor, to paint and remind Sweetwater County residents of “Hope for a Cure” to support cancer awareness. The community agreed and voted them as the Paint the Town Pink 2023 Rock Springs winner for the third year in a row.

The contest in Rock Springs also featured Trona Valley Federal Credit Union Rock Springs, Studio Designs Floral Company, Whisler Chevrolet, Penny Kramer Allstate, Commerce Bank of Wyoming, Sweetwater Technologies, and our first food truck, Tips Kitchen.

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to thank all of the businesses that helped create awareness for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month by decorating their business.

Paint the Town Pink is a cancer awareness campaign that supports the fighters and survivors and helps us remember those taken from breast cancer. It is a reminder for all people affected by cancer. Get screened! Early detection saves lives and treatment is available right here. The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate of the Huntsman Cancer Institute and offers the same treatment locally.