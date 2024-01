Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 17, 2024 — Somebody is holding a WyoLotto Cowboy Draw ticket worth $890,559, and there’s a good chance it is someone from Sweetwater County. The jackpot is from Monday’s drawing, and according to WyoLotto officials, the winning ticket was purchased at the Uinta Drive Maverick store in Green River. The winning numbers were 16, 21, 33, 36 and 45.