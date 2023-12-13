Winter Graduation Stole Ceremony to be held for University of Wyoming student-athletes

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 13, 2023 — The University of Wyoming Athletics Department will hold a special graduation stole ceremony to honor its winter graduates and their families in Mickey’s on the concourse of the Arena-Auditorium beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, a total of 27 Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes representing eight different programs are scheduled to graduate this winter.

Of the 27 graduates, 15 are current members of the Cowboy Football team, four are members of the Cowgirl Soccer team, three are members of the Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country team, one is a member of the Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country team, one is a member of Women’s Basketball, one is a member of Men’s Basketball, one is a member of the Men’s Swimming and Diving and one is a member of the Cowgirl Volleyball team.

Winter graduates, members of their families, and UW Athletics coaching and administrative staff will participate in Friday night’s stole ceremony.

Speakers at Friday’s ceremony will include former Cowboy Football student-athlete Aaron Frude, who is currently and has been for years the Campus Director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at the University of Wyoming. Faith Joiner, a graduating student-athlete from the Cowgirl Soccer team, will speak on behalf of the winter graduating class. Matti Maisel, Assistant Athletics Director for Academic Services at UW, will address the graduates, and she and her staff will present the graduates with their graduation stoles.

The tradition of presenting UW student-athlete graduates with graduation stoles began in the spring semester of 2014 and has been held every semester since. The graduation stoles are provided to wear along with the graduation stole from each student-athlete’s college during graduation.

The UW Athletics’ graduation stole is white with the familiar Steamboat Bucking Horse and Rider emblem on the right-hand side of the stole and a W-Club emblem on the left. Each graduating student-athlete will also receive a free W-Club membership for the coming year. The W-Club is the official organization for former Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes and coaches.

The 2023 UW winter commencement ceremonies will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Arena-Auditorium for all graduating students.

Detailed information on the 2023 University of Wyoming Winter Commencement Ceremony may be found at: https://www.uwyo.edu/commencement/index.html

2023 University of Wyoming Athletics Winter Graduates

Women’s Basketball

Iris Tsafara, B.S.B. in Management of Human Resources

Men’s Basketball

Brendan Wenzel, B.A. in American Studies

Football

Alex Brown, B.A. in American Studies

Jayden Clemons, B.S. in Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Caleb Cooley, B.S.B. in Entrepreneurship

Buck Coors, B.S.B. in Finance and B.S. in Statistics

Cole DeMarzo, B.S.B. in Finance

Ralph Fawaz, B.S.B. in Entrepreneurship

Easton Gibbs, B.S.B. in Finance

Cole Godbout, 2nd Bachelor’s, B.S.B. in Marketing

DeVonne Harris, B.A. in American Studies

Jakorey Hawkins, 2nd Bachelor’s, B.A. in American Studies

Dawaiian McNeely, B.A. in American Studies

Colin O’Brien, B.A. in American Studies

Shae Suiaunoa, B.A. in American Studies

Wyatt Wieland, 3rd Degree, B.S.B. in Management

Graduate Assistant Football Coach

Austin Maus, M.A. in Higher Education Administration

Soccer

Faith Joiner, B.S. in Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management

Sydney Miller, Master of Business Administration, Executive

Miyuki Schoyen, Master of Business Administration

Jamie Tatum, M.S. in Health Services Administration

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Andrew Rodriguez, B.S.B. in Management of Human Resources

Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country

Mateya Mobley, B.S. in Human Development and Family Sciences

Julia Kay O’Neil, B.A. in Philosphy

Jenae Ramirez, B.A. in Elementary Education

Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country

Connor Zydek, M.S. in Civil Engineering

Volleyball

Macey Boggs, B.S.B. in Management