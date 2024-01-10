Winter recreation begins on park roads in Grand Teton on Friday, January 12th

NPS Photo/A. Falgoust

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 10, 2024 — Opportunities for over-snow winter recreation will be available beginning Friday, January 12, on Teton Park, Signal Mountain Summit, and Moose-Wilson roads in Grand Teton National Park. Enjoy activities such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and walking during this special time of year.

Teton Park Road will be groomed between Taggart Lake parking and Signal Mountain Lodge from January 12 through mid-March, as conditions allow. The road will be groomed three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, weather permitting. Four lanes will be groomed from Taggart Lake parking to one mile north and then two lanes to Signal Mountain Lodge, which will help expedite spring plow operations to ensure a timely opening of the Teton Park Road for cycling and walking during the month of April.

Grooming is made possible through financial support from the Grand Teton National Park Foundation and a Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program Grant managed by the State of Wyoming.

Parking is available at Taggart Lake Trailhead, Cottonwood Creek Picnic Area, and at the gate at the north end of the Teton Park Road near Signal Mountain Lodge.

The use of wheeled vehicles, including bicycles and snow/fat/electric bikes, is not permitted on roads designated for winter recreation activities. Bikes are only allowed on roadways open to motor vehicles.

Dogs are welcome to recreate alongside their owners on Teton Park Road. For the safety of wildlife, visitors, and their pets, dogs must always be leashed, are not allowed in the backcountry, and must be picked up after. Dog sledding and skijoring are prohibited within Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway.

Additional Winter Recreation Activities

Ranger-led snowshoe hikes are offered through March 15 on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 307-739-3399 Mon.—Fri.

Granite Canyon Trailhead is open, providing a better visitor experience for those planning to hike, ski, or take in the magnificent scenery the Moose-Wilson Corridor offers. Improvements to the trailhead include an expanded parking lot that accommodates more vehicles and more visitors to the trailhead, new sidewalks that improve accessibility, and new trailhead amenities that include vault toilets, a bike rack, a bench, and an information kiosk. New signage improves wayfinding along the roadway, and new removable bollards and snow poles will help improve visitor safety as well as snowplow operations. Access the trailhead from the south via Hwy 390 through the Granite Canyon Entrance.

Winter activities at Colter Bay include primitive camping, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and ice fishing on Jackson Lake. Primitive winter camping is allowed in the Colter Bay Visitor Center parking lot through April 15, with a $5 per night fee, which can be paid at the Moran Entrance Station.

Backcountry camping permits are available 24 hours in advance. Call the park’s permit office at 307-739-3309 Mon.—Fri. On weekends, please call the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.

Fresh powder turns are not worth your life! Always check bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org before heading out into the backcountry, and use careful snowpack assessment and good terrain choices to keep yourself safe.

Be a steward for bighorn sheep and other wildlife who survive brutal winter conditions in the Tetons. Stress from human disturbances like skiing and snowboarding can push these iconic animals towards starvation. Protect wildlife by observing closures, avoiding bighorn sheep winter zones, and giving all wildlife plenty of space (100 yards from bears and wolves and 25 yards from all other wildlife). Visit go.nps.gov/tetonclosures for more information and see the entire Teton Range bighorn sheep winter zones and closure map at tetonsheep.org.

Limited services and seasonal closures make a winter visit to Grand Teton much different than a summer experience. Before visiting the park, be sure to:

Check the weather and park conditions at go.nps.gov/tetonconditions.

Know which roads are open by checking current road status at go.nps.gov/tetonroads. Slow down, be alert, and drive safely.

Pack plenty of food, water, and extra layers of clothing.

For more helpful planning tools, visit Winter in Grand Teton and follow Grand Teton on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Have fun, be safe, and enjoy the wintery wonderland of Grand Teton National Park.