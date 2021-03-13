Winter storm over the weekend will impact major Wyoming roadways

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 12, 2021) – Planning on traveling this weekend? The Wyoming Department of Transportation is suggesting to adjust travel plans for this weekend on I-80, I-25 and adjacent roads.

Advertisement

WYDOT is reporting a spring-like storm that will impact most of Wyoming Saturday afternoon through early Monday.

Light snow showers are set to begin Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

Poor visibility is expected on I-80 across Southern Wyoming. Whiteout conditions may occur Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.

Sweetwater County is expected to receive four to nine inches of snow over the weekend.

Travel problems may last through Monday morning.