Winter Storm Power Outage Continues

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY (September 8, 2020) – As of 9:41 am on Tuesday, September 8, power outages are still being reported in Sweetwater County and elsewhere across Southwest Wyoming.

Advertisement

Due to the winter storm that hit the area last night and is expected to last until at least noon today, many trees were knocked down along with power lines in both Rock Springs and Green River, but it seems as if Green River really took a hit last night. As of this report, almost 5,000 residents are without power in GR compared to almost 550 in RS. No word yet on when power will be restored.

Across the state, Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 260 outages affecting 7865 customers.

Advertisement

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, WY, Green River saw maximum wind gusts up to 67 mph and the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport reported 86 mph over a 12 hour period. The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area until noon today.