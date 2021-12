Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 27, 2021) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is warning Wyoming residents of dangerous driving conditions early this week due to winter weather.

According to a YouTube video posted by WYDOT, snow and wind will cause moderate to high road weather impacts on I-80 through Tuesday. I-25 and I-90 are also expected to see impacts.

View the WYDOT video above.