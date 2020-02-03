Winter Storm Warning continues with snow to occur today and tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 3, 2020) — Sweetwater County, and the surrounding area, remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 a.m. Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a cold front will continue to move southward through the state with weather impacts through Monday night.

The heaviest snow fall is expected during the day today with accumulations of three to six inches, or more, possible.

Winds are expected to continue at 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph making travel conditions very difficult.

At this point, all schools in Sweetwater County District #1 and #2 are scheduled to be in session with normal starting times.