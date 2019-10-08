Winter Storm Warnings Issued For Part of Sweetwater and Other Counties

Rock Springs, WY (10/8/19) – The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Sweetwater, Fremont and Natrona County from Wednesday at noon until noon on Thursday. Travel could be very difficult with patchy blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.

Sponsor

While the Rock Springs/Green River Wednesday forecast currently calls for snow showers Wednesday afternoon with little if any accumulation and less than an inch Wednesday night, other nearby areas close could see significant snowfall.

Northeast Sweetwater, South Fremont, and Natrona Counties Winter Storm Warning

Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of four to 10 inches at the lower elevations, with higher amounts around Powder River and the south side of Casper. Casper Mountain is expected to see 10 to 14 inches of snow with winds gusting as high

as 35 mph.

Advertisement

Fremont County Winter Storm Warning

Total snow accumulations of three to eight inches are expected in the lower elevations of the Wind River Basin with locally higher amounts around Fort Washakie and Lander. The mountains and Beaver Rim may see total accumulations of eight to 10 inches. North

winds will also gust around 30 mph at times.

Advertisement

Parts of Sublette and Teton County Winter Storm Warning

Total snow accumulations of three to eight inches possible in the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains from 6 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Wednesday night.

Travel could be very difficult with patchy blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.