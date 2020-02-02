Winter Storm Warnings issued for Sweetwater County and surrounding area

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 02 2020) — Get the snow shovels and windshield brushes ready, the National Weather Service in Riverton is saying snow and windy conditions are on the way.

Advertisement

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Sweetwater County, and surrounding areas, from 2 a.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. According to today’s Sweetwater County forecast, snow is expected to start around 4 a.m. Monday.

Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and eastern Sweetwater County are all included in the Winter Storm Warning area. Fremont, Lincoln, Albany, Carbon and Sublette counties are also under Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories.

Snow amounts are forecast to be between three and six inches with some locally higher amounts possible.

Travel will be very difficult to nearly impossible Monday with northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts on Monday causing blizzard conditions at times.