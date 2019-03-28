Winter Storm Warnings Issued For Areas Of Wyoming Tonight And Tomorrow

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued Winter Storm Warnings for areas of Wyoming tonight and tomorrow. Read the information below:
Rock Springs and Green River-
Including the cities of Rock Springs and Green River
158 PM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM
MDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches
expected. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph during the day Friday will
cause blowing snow and reduced visibility.
* WHERE…Rock Springs and Green River.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall between
midnight and 9 AM Friday. Travel could be difficult, especially
during the morning commute. Slick road conditions and reduced
visibility can be expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County-
Including the city of Wamsutter
158 PM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to
8 inches. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph during the day Friday will
cause blowing snow and reduced visibility.
* WHERE…Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road conditions on I-80 will be slick and
visibility will be reduced, especially from sunrise to midday
Friday.
Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range-
Including the city of Jeffrey City
158 PM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected with total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. North wind 15 to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing
snow and reduced visibility.
* WHERE…Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult along US 287
between Muddy Gap and Beaver Rim, especially Friday morning.
Slick road conditions and reduced visibility can be expected.
Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East-
158 PM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches around South Pass and in the mountains above Lander. Most
other locations can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow. North wind 15 to
25 mph will produce areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Wind River Mountains East.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult along
Wyoming Highway 28 over South Pass, especially Friday morning.
Slick road conditions and reduced visibility can be expected.
Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County-
North Laramie Range-Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-
Shirley Basin-Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills-
Southwest Carbon County-Upper North Platte River Basin-
Including the cities of Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock,
Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin,
Rawlins, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Baggs, Saratoga, and Encampment
226 PM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT
MDT FRIDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
below 8000 feet, with 6 to 10 inches above 8000 feet.
* WHERE…East central through south central Wyoming, including
Douglas, Lusk, Shirley Basin, Arlington, Rawlins and Saratoga.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to Midnight MDT Friday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Roads will
be slick and snow covered. Visibility will be reduced in
falling snow.
Wasatch Mountain Valleys-Southwest Wyoming-
Including the cities of Huntsville, Park City, Heber City,
and Evanston
309 PM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches
expected.
* WHERE…The Wasatch Back and Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult, including
during the Friday morning commute.
