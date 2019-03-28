Winter Storm Warnings Issued For Areas Of Wyoming Tonight And Tomorrow

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued Winter Storm Warnings for areas of Wyoming tonight and tomorrow. Read the information below:

Rock Springs and Green River-

Including the cities of Rock Springs and Green River

158 PM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM

MDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches

expected. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph during the day Friday will

cause blowing snow and reduced visibility.

* WHERE…Rock Springs and Green River.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall between

midnight and 9 AM Friday. Travel could be difficult, especially

during the morning commute. Slick road conditions and reduced

visibility can be expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County-

Including the city of Wamsutter

158 PM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to

8 inches. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph during the day Friday will

cause blowing snow and reduced visibility.

* WHERE…Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road conditions on I-80 will be slick and

visibility will be reduced, especially from sunrise to midday

Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range-

Including the city of Jeffrey City

158 PM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected with total snow accumulations of 6 to

10 inches. North wind 15 to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing

snow and reduced visibility.

* WHERE…Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult along US 287

between Muddy Gap and Beaver Rim, especially Friday morning.

Slick road conditions and reduced visibility can be expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East-

158 PM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches around South Pass and in the mountains above Lander. Most

other locations can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow. North wind 15 to

25 mph will produce areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Wind River Mountains East.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult along

Wyoming Highway 28 over South Pass, especially Friday morning.

Slick road conditions and reduced visibility can be expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County-

North Laramie Range-Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-

Shirley Basin-Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills-

Southwest Carbon County-Upper North Platte River Basin-

Including the cities of Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock,

Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin,

Rawlins, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Baggs, Saratoga, and Encampment

226 PM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT

MDT FRIDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

below 8000 feet, with 6 to 10 inches above 8000 feet.

* WHERE…East central through south central Wyoming, including

Douglas, Lusk, Shirley Basin, Arlington, Rawlins and Saratoga.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to Midnight MDT Friday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Roads will

be slick and snow covered. Visibility will be reduced in

falling snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause

primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited

visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wasatch Mountain Valleys-Southwest Wyoming-

Including the cities of Huntsville, Park City, Heber City,

and Evanston

309 PM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches

expected.

* WHERE…The Wasatch Back and Southwest Wyoming.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult, including

during the Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of

Transportation, visit

http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial

511.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.