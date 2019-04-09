Winter Storm Watch For SW County Starting At Midnight With Snow On The Way

Rock Springs, WY (4/09/19) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning at midnight tonight until Wednesday at midnight for Sweetwater County.

The Rock Springs and the Green River area can expect snowfall to begin after midnight with one to two inches of accumulation possible by the morning drive. Another two to four inches is expected during the day Wednesday before tapering off Wednesday night.

In addition to the snow, temperatures will be dropping from a high of near 60 today to an expected high on Wednesday of only 32 and remaining in the 30’s on Thursday.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Lincoln, Albany and Carbon Counties with a Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fremont County. Some higher elevations in the surrounding area could see snow amounts in excess of 10 inches with winds gusting near 40 mph.