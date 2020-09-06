Winter Storm Watch issued for Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 6, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming, has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Sweetwater County from 9 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8.

The watch says, “Light snow and very strong easterly winds could result in significant travel issues. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.”

The watch continued saying, “The snow and very strong wind will result in low visibility and control issues especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor-trailers.”

