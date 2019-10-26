Winter type weather forecast to hit the area tonight and Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct 26, 2019) – A strong cold front to bring snow and colder temperatures for to Sweetwater County and the surrounding area tonight and Sunday. Next week’s weather will have a winter feel to it as well with Tuesday’s projected high temperature only 15 degrees and Tuesday night’s low below zero (see the seven-day forecast here).

The I80 corridor between Rawlins and Cheyenne to the Nebraska state line is under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Monday.

In a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton, forecasters are calling for one to three inches of snow in Sweetwater County’s lower elevations with two to four inches of snow in the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

In addition to the snowfall, gusty north to northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph expected tonight and Sunday. Temperatures will also drop with an expected low in the low to mid-teens tonight and high temperatures on Sunday in the mid to upper 20’s.

A similar weather statement has been issued for Sublette, Fremont. and Natrona counties as shown by the map below.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 3 p.m. this afternoon to 6 a.m. Sunday for the Lander Foothills and the East Wind River Mountains. Snow expected with total snow accumulations of four to six inches in the Lander Foothills, six to 10 inches in the eastern slopes of the Wind River Mountains. North to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts around South Pass.

Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of five to 13 inches. Wind gusts 20 to 25 MPH may also result in blowing and drifting snow. A flash freeze may occur as temperatures fall rapidly with the onset of snow.

Much of southeast Wyoming and northern Sioux County in the Nebraska Panhandle. This includes the Interstate 80 corridor between Rawlins and Cheyenne and the Interstate 25 corridor between the Colorado State Line and Douglas. Other locations include but are not limited to Lusk, Torrington, Saratoga, Laramie, Wheatland, and the Southern Laramie Range.