Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings issued for area travelers

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 15, 2020) — Sweetwater County and the surrounding area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from noon today until noon Thursday. Forecasters are calling for some light snow accumulation today with another one to two inches tonight and some lingering snow showers on Thursday. Winds today are expected to be between 20 and 32 mph.

Travelers heading east on I-80 take note. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning to be in effect from 6 p.m. tonight to 6 p.m. Thursday for I-80 from just west of Rawlins to the Arlington area.

Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of five to nine inches and possible winds up to 30 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect from 3 p.m. today to 6 p.m. Thursday for I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne where snow accumulation could be between seven and 10 inches.