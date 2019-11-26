Winter weather still causing road closures along I-80

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 26, 2019) — Some things have gone back to normal, but the lingering weather conditions caused by Monday’s snow storm continue to wreck havoc on travel conditions along Interstate 80.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, east- and westbound lanes along the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Rock Springs remain closed due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Rolling closures are in effect in the eastbound lanes of I-80 from Rock Springs to the Utah State line.

Sweetwater School Districts No. 1 and 2 are open today, as is Western Wyoming Community College. However, the University of Wyoming is closed for a second day due to the weather and poor road conditions.

Wyo4News will keep you updated on the road conditions as they are made available. Residents can also go to the WYDOT website for up-to-date road information.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the weather will clear today, with clouds increasing tonight. On Wednesday it will be partly sunny with a 20% chance of snow moving into the afternoon and evening.

On Thanksgiving, there is a 40% chance of snow early in the day, and it will be breezy. Snow will increase into the evening and continue into Friday.