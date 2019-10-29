Winter Weather Warning in effect until 6 p.m.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 29, 2019) – The Winter Storm Warning for parts of Sweetwater County remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Riverton is warning that travel could be difficult caused by slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow.

Another one to three inches of snow accumulation is possible today with the eastern part of the Sweetwater County and other surrounding areas expecting a bit more snow accumulation.

Wind chill factors and low driving visibility could be extreme today with possible wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph this afternoon. Winds are forecasted to decrease to 15 to 30 mph tonight.

Slippery road conditions are being reported across the state with many areas of I80 posting reduced speed limits.

