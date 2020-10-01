Winterizing water systems at Fontenelle Creek Campground

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

KEMMERER, WYOMING (October 1, 2020) – The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office advises that the water system at the Fontenelle Creek Campground will be winterized during the second week of October 2020 and out of service for the season. During this time, the Fontenelle Creek Campground remains open free of charge.

Campers should bring plenty of drinking and washing water. Potable water will be unavailable until next spring.

The Fontenelle Creek Campground is located approximately 35 miles north of Kemmerer, Wyoming, next to the Fontenelle Reservoir, and is a popular weekend destination.

For updates on the water situation, please contact Blaine Potts, Kemmerer Field Office, 307-828-4500.