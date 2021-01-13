Wisconsin man arrested on multiple charges after eluding police officers

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 13, 2021) – On January 12, 2021, at approximately 11:38 p.m. Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department was informed that a local taxi company had delivered fuel to a male subject whose Toyota Prius had run out of gas. The gas was delivered and the subject drove away without paying for the fuel.

The Toyota Prius was located by officers traveling at a high rate of speed. An attempt was made to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over. He continued to elude officers until he drove down a dead-end road at which time he stopped his vehicle and contact was made by officers. The driver was later identified as Orlando Wilson Jr. (22), from Beloit, Wisconsin.

Through the investigation, it was learned that the vehicle Orlando was driving had been reported stolen from a car dealership in Colorado. Orlando was arrested for numerous charges including Felony Theft, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, Possession of Marijuana-Less than 3 Ounces, Interference with a Police Officer, Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Maintain Insurance, and Speeding.

This case remains under investigation.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.