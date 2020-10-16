WNA recognizes 2020 Nursing Award winners

Tyler Johnson

CASPER, WYOMING (October 16, 2020) – The Wyoming Nurses Association (WNA) held its Annual Nursing Summit and Convention – hosted for the first time virtually – on September 25, 2020. During the event honoring ‘The Year of the Nurse’, an awards reception was held to recognize this year’s most outstanding Wyoming nurses.

“Although we can’t be together today, it’s more important than ever to honor Wyoming’s nursing leaders who inspire us,” said WNA President, Marianne Madariaga, MSN, RN. “These nurses have been recognized by peers as role models for high-quality nursing practice and their positive impact in the nursing profession.”

The Nursing Excellence in the Workplace award was presented to Ashley Jenkins, RN with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. This award honors a WNA Registered Nurse who has developed an innovative, unique and creative approach utilizing nursing theory, knowledge and skills.

This year’s Leadership in Advanced Practice Nursing award went to Brittany Jones, APRN with St. John’s Health in Jackson, Wyoming. This award is conferred on a WNA Advanced Practice Nurse who has developed an innovative approach to the provision of nursing in their practice setting. The recipient provides a positive impact to patients and peers and serves as a role model for other APRNs.

The Excellence in Leadership – Lighting the Way award was presented to Nancy Jansa, RN, FNP, retired from the University of Wyoming. This award is presented to a WNA member who has provided support to the values of the Wyoming Nurses Association and the profession of nursing in the state of Wyoming.

The Faces of our Future Nurses award was presented to Rachelle Harris, RN also with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. This award is given to one nurse from each Wyoming Region who has been licensed as a Registered Nurse for five years or less and has become known for innovative practice, service or a specialized program in the community where they practice.

The Inspiring Our Future Nurses award honor was presented to K. David Bodily with University of Wyoming. David also currently serves as Vice President for WNA. This award is given to a WNA member nursing instructor who been a positive influence on the future nurses of Wyoming. The recipient has demonstrated innovative teaching practices, paving the way for future nurses.

The Collaborative Practice award, brand new to the WNA awards, was presented to St. John’s Health in Jackson, Wyoming. This award identifies a health system or hospital for a collaborative project which shows an interdisciplinary approach to best practices that resulted in improved patient outcomes or cost savings.

For more information about WNA or the 2020 WNA Annual Summit and Convention, visit www.wyonurse.org or call 307-462-2600.