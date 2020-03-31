WOGCC Commissioners pass reduction in conservation tax

CASPER, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — Today, under Docket 1369-2020, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) voted in favor of reducing the current amount of conservation taxes assessed on oil and gas companies to .0000 mill levy under Wyoming Statute 30-5-116(b).

The reduction will be effective for six months starting April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020. The tax will then return to .0005 (5/10) of a mill on October 1, 2020. The Commission also determined that tax forms may be filed electronically in order to track sales which are a requirement under Commission Rules Ch. 3 Sec. 41.

The purpose of this decision is to address the economic conditions oil and gas companies are presently facing.

WOGCC Supervisor Mark Watson noted that the oil and gas industry is experiencing unprecedented times and that it is prudent to provide relief that will aid in assisting business and employment for Wyoming citizens. He stated, “Reducing the conservation tax and providing some reprieve are necessary steps that the WOGCC Commissioners have approved to help in this difficult business environment.”

Watson also noted that the tax is used solely to fund the WOGCC’s budget, and that it does not have an impact on the state budget.

Paid by the oil and gas industry on the fair market cash value of all oil and gas production and transportation, the tax was incorporated through the Wyoming Conservation Act in 1959 at .0002 of a mill. Over the years, as oil and gas prices have ebbed and flowed and the needs of the WOGCC have changed, the tax has been adjusted with the highest amount being set at .0008 of a mill in 2002 and the lowest at .0001 of a mill in 1979, 1985, and 2006. Since 2016, the tax has been .0005 of a mill.

Governor Mark Gordon commended Supervisor Watson and the WOGCC staff for their forethought with this plan during such difficult times. Commissioners Goolsby, Hendricks, and Campbell echoed the Governor’s remarks.

The minutes from the special meeting are available and can be found on the WOGCC website at http://wogcc.wyo.gov/

About the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

Established in 1951, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has overseen Wyoming’s oil and gas industry for 68 years. The state agency is committed to regulating oil and gas activities in a manner that provides appropriate environmental stewardship for Wyoming citizens while ensuring the responsible development and management of Wyoming’s oil and gas resources. For more information, please visit us at http://wogcc.wyo.gov/