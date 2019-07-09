WOGCC Proposes Rule To Address Volume Of Drilling Permits

Casper, Wyoming (July 9, 2019) – In accordance with Wyoming’s rulemaking guidelines, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) released a proposed rule at its July 9, 2019 hearings to initiate the rulemaking process to deal with the increased volume of drilling permits.

Advertisement

The proposed rule is intended to provide a “level playing field” for all operators with intent to drill and develop minerals within the state of Wyoming.

With the new rule, Wyoming will continue to be a first to file state, but only for a two year period. After the initial two year period, other working interest owners within a drilling and spacing unit (DSU) will be able to file applications for permits to drill (APDs) with a time limit placed on the operator to drill the well.

The rule provides a checklist for information to be submitted with an APD from the operator who is not the operator of the DSU as well as the operator of the DSU who holds the oldest pending APD or producing well.

Though the preliminary process began last January, the release of the proposed rule begins the official first step in a 33-step process leading to a final rule, hopefully by January 1, 2020.

As part of this process, there will be an official 45-day comment period when public comments will be collected and reviewed. The 45-day comment period is anticipated to begin sometime in August with the exact date and how to properly submit comments announced at a later time.

The WOGCC will hold a public meeting prior to the 45-day comment period to explain the rule and answer questions to help provide clarity of the rule for public comments.

Advertisement

As the rulemaking process proceeds, the WOGCC strongly encourages the public to periodically check with the agency’s website (wogcc.wyo.gov) and to register to receive notifications and updates through the GovDelivery system, which is available on the website’s homepage.

To review the proposed rule in its entirety, please visit the WOGCC website homepage at wogcc.wyo.gov or click here.

About the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

Established in 1951, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has overseen Wyoming’s oil and gas industry for 68 years. The state agency is committed to regulating oil and gas activities in a manner that provides appropriate environmental stewardship for Wyoming citizens while ensuring the responsible development and management of Wyoming’s oil and gas resources. For more information, please visit us at http://wogcc.state.wy.us/