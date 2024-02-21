Wolf Pack cruise to win over Cowboys, Cowgirls play UNLV tonight

University of Wyoming Photo

February 21, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

A hot-shooting Nevada team resulted in Wyoming being down 44-21 at the end of the first half and ended with the Cowboys losing 76-58 in Reno. It marked the first time in the last eight games in the series that Nevada has defeated Wyoming and also marked the first time Jeff Linder has lost to the Wolf Pack in his tenure as UW head coach.

The loss drops Wyoming to 6-7 in the Mountain West and 13-13 on the year. Nevada is now 8-5 in the conference and 21-6 overall.

Wyoming led just once in the contest, 3-2 in the first two minutes. Nevada outscored the Cowboys 35-13 over the next nearly 15 minutes of game time.

“From a game plan side of things, Tre Coleman battled early for Nevada and give them credit, they came out and played like an NCAA Tournament Team,” UW associate head coach Ken DeWeese said. “At the end of the day, we have to keep pace and score more buckets.”

Wyoming was led in scoring by Brendan Wenzel with 17 points on the night. Cam Manyawu added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the contest.

Up Next

The Cowboys will host Boise State (9-4, 18-8) in the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday evening. The Broncos defeated San Jose State last night 82-50.

Cowgirls Play Rebels Tonight

The Wyoming Cowgirls look to stop a two-game skid tonight against Mountain West-leading UNLV. The Cowgirls are currently tied with New Mexico for second place in the Mountain West, both at 9-4. UNLV leads the conference at 12-1 (22-2 overall).

The Rebels won the first meeting this year in Las Vegas, 58-51.

Tonight’s game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30.