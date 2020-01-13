Wolves 1st, Tigers 3rd at Saturday’s Evanston Invitational

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 13, 2020) — The Green River Wolves boys swim team captured the team title at Saturday’s Evanston Invitational. The Wolves tallied 295 points to outdistance second place Evanston’s 232 points. Rock Springs finished third in the six-team meet with 209 points.

Top three placings for Wolves and Tiger swimmers and relay teams

200 Yard Medley Relay – 2. Green River “A” 5. Rock Springs “A”

200 Yard Freestyle – 2. Conley Searle (RS), 4. Araya Finley (GR), 5. Brady Young (GR)

200 Yard IM – 2. Ryan Fisher (GR), 5. Jeran Spicer (RS)

50 Yard Freestyle – 4. Elijah Kraft (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly – 2. Moser, Trevor (GR), 3. Conley Searle (RS), 5. Ryan Fisher (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle – 2. Elijah Kraft (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle – 1. Brady Young (GR), 2. Jeran Spicer (RS), 5. Levi Westburg (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 2. Rock Springs “A”, 4. Green River “A”

100 Yard Backstroke – 4. Erral Asper (RS), 5. Araya Finley (GR)

100 yard Breaststroke – 3. Devin Bobbitt (GR)

400 Yrd Freestyle Relay – 1. Green River “A”, 4. Rock Springs “A”

1 Meter Diving – 1. Cordova, Braxton (GR), 3. Kyle Kight (GR), 4. Kayson Snow (GR)