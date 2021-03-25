Wolves and Lady Wolves host Jackson today in soccer

Advertisement

March 25, 2021 — The Green River Lady Wolves and Wolves will host Jackson today in high school soccer. The girl’s match will begin at 3 p.m. with the boys to follow around 5 p.m.

Both the Green River girls and boys are 0-2 on the season and in the 4A West Conference. Jackson boys and girls are undefeated (2-0) on the year and in the conference. Today’s matches will count in the conference standings.

Rock Springs girls (1-1) and boys (1-1) will host Star Valley Friday. Both the Star Valley boys and girls teams are 1-0 in the early season.

Also, today, Mountain View boys and girls will be at Lander.