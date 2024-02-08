Wolves and Mustangs register final home dual win

February 8, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff
For Green River High School and Western Wyoming Community College wrestlers, Wednesday night would be the final time to wrestle in their home gyms. The Wolves honored their senior members before defeating Evasnton 62-12. The Mustangs honored sophomores members before the team dominated Northeast Junior College 56-0.
Up Next
Green River will visit Rock Springs tonight at 6 p.m. Western will hit the road competing in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.
Green River Results:
157 Pounds: Kale Knezovich won by Major Decision
165 Pounds: James Herwaldt won by Fall
175 Pounds: Declan Henderson lost by Fall
215 Pounds: Kaleb Clark won by Forfeit
285 Pounds: Jakob Lloyd won by Fall
106 Pounds: Bentley Johnson won by Forfeit
113 Pounds: Lucus Todd won by Fall
120 Pounds: Kaleb Gunter won by Decision
126 Pounds: Spencer Wright won by Decision
132 Pounds: Axel Mackinnon won by Fall
138 Pounds: Conner Smith won by Fall
144 Pounds: Nick Weipert won by Major Decision
150 Pounds: Maddux Hintz won by Fall
Western Mustang Results:
125 Pounds: Bridger Ricks won by Technical Fall
133 Pounds: Cody Phelps won by Fall
141 Pounds: River Wardle won by Fall
149 Pounds: Tristian Stafford won by Forfeit
157 Pounds: Chris Lopez won by Technical Fall
165 Pounds: Jayden Luttrell won by Fall
174 Pounds: Will Harmon won by Technical Fall
184 Pounds: Darion Johnson won by Technical Fall
197 Pounds: Jacob Fuentes won by Fall
285 Pounds: Mathew Boone won by Fall