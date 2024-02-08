Wolves and Mustangs register final home dual win

Wyo4News photo

February 8, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

For Green River High School and Western Wyoming Community College wrestlers, Wednesday night would be the final time to wrestle in their home gyms. The Wolves honored their senior members before defeating Evasnton 62-12. The Mustangs honored sophomores members before the team dominated Northeast Junior College 56-0.

Up Next

Green River will visit Rock Springs tonight at 6 p.m. Western will hit the road competing in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.

Green River Results:

157 Pounds: Kale Knezovich won by Major Decision

165 Pounds: James Herwaldt won by Fall

175 Pounds: Declan Henderson lost by Fall

215 Pounds: Kaleb Clark won by Forfeit

285 Pounds: Jakob Lloyd won by Fall

106 Pounds: Bentley Johnson won by Forfeit

113 Pounds: Lucus Todd won by Fall

120 Pounds: Kaleb Gunter won by Decision

126 Pounds: Spencer Wright won by Decision

132 Pounds: Axel Mackinnon won by Fall

138 Pounds: Conner Smith won by Fall

144 Pounds: Nick Weipert won by Major Decision

150 Pounds: Maddux Hintz won by Fall

Western Mustang Results:

125 Pounds: Bridger Ricks won by Technical Fall

133 Pounds: Cody Phelps won by Fall

141 Pounds: River Wardle won by Fall

149 Pounds: Tristian Stafford won by Forfeit

157 Pounds: Chris Lopez won by Technical Fall

165 Pounds: Jayden Luttrell won by Fall

174 Pounds: Will Harmon won by Technical Fall

184 Pounds: Darion Johnson won by Technical Fall

197 Pounds: Jacob Fuentes won by Fall

285 Pounds: Mathew Boone won by Fall