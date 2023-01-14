Wolves and Tiger results from Friday Thoman-Jackman wrestling

January 14, 2023 — The first day of the two-day Thoman-Jackman Wrestling Tournament is in the books. The action will continue today at Green River High School, the Green River Recreation Center, and Rock Springs High School.
Here are the results for local teams at Friday’s Duals:
Pool A
Green River 76 – Buffalo 0
Green River 71 – Mountain View 12
Green River 72 – Cokeville 3
Green River – Bye
Green River 69 – Laramie 12
Laramie 47 – Mountain View 36
Green River 71 – Mountain View 12
Mountain View 39 – Buffalo 26
Mountain View 43 – Cokeville 29
Mountain View – Bye
Pool B
Salem Hills, Idaho 34 – Lyman 30
Worland 49 -Lyman 23
Lyman 42 – Cheyenne South 36
Uintah, Utah #2 42 – Lyman 30
Lyman – Bye
Pool D
Rock Springs – Bye
Pinedale 45 – Rock Springs 30
Rock Springs 48 – Wheatland 27
Rock Springs 51 – Rifle, Colorado 24
Uintah, Utah #1 66 – Rock Springs 10