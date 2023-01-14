Wolves and Tiger results from Friday Thoman-Jackman wrestling

Wy04News photo

January 14, 2023 — The first day of the two-day Thoman-Jackman Wrestling Tournament is in the books. The action will continue today at Green River High School, the Green River Recreation Center, and Rock Springs High School.

Here are the results for local teams at Friday’s Duals:

Pool A

Green River 76 – Buffalo 0

Green River 71 – Mountain View 12

Green River 72 – Cokeville 3

Green River – Bye

Green River 69 – Laramie 12

Laramie 47 – Mountain View 36

Mountain View 39 – Buffalo 26

Mountain View 43 – Cokeville 29

Mountain View – Bye

Pool B

Salem Hills, Idaho 34 – Lyman 30

Worland 49 -Lyman 23

Lyman 42 – Cheyenne South 36

Uintah, Utah #2 42 – Lyman 30

Lyman – Bye

Pool D

Rock Springs – Bye

Pinedale 45 – Rock Springs 30

Rock Springs 48 – Wheatland 27

Rock Springs 51 – Rifle, Colorado 24

Uintah, Utah #1 66 – Rock Springs 10



