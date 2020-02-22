Wolves and Tigers advance to today’s wresting semi-finals

RROCK

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 22, 2020) — Day one of the 4A West Regional wrestling tournament in Casper saw a number of Green River and Rock Springs wrestlers make their way into today championship semi-final matches.

Advertisement

106 Pounds – Thomas Dalton (GR), Trevor Scicluna (GR)

113 Pounds – Dominic Martinez (GR), Connor Todd (GR)

120 Pounds – Clayson Mele (GR), Tim Henry (RS)

126 Pounds – Kade Flores (GR)

132 Pounds – Zack Vasquaz (RS)

138 Pounds – Mason Yenney (RS)

145 Pounds – Landon Toth (RS)

Advertisement

152 Pounds – Cash Christensen (RS), Jacob Weipert (GR)

160 Pounds – Wyatt Fletcher (RS)

170 Pounds – Lance Kettering (RS)

182 Pounds – Payton Tucker (GR)

195 Pounds – Kayden Llyod (GR)

220 Pounds – Sage Wilde (GR)

285 Pounds – Sage Wilde (GR)

Day one team results from the 4A West Regional at Casper Natrona – Casper Kelly Walsh 60 points, Casper Natrona 52 points, Rock Springs 52 points, Green River 41 points, Evanston 36 points, Laramie 4 points.