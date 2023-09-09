Wolves and Tigers boys register tennis win Friday

Wyo4News photo

September 9, 2023 — The Rock Springs and Green River boys tennis teams played host to Cheyenne South Friday. Both home teams came away with wins, with Green River defeating South 4-1 and Rock Springs pulling out a 3-2 team victory. Neither school’s girl’s team played Friday.

Both local teams will host Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East today.

Wolves Individual Results

Singles #1 – Chris Wilson (GR) lost 0-2

Singles #2 – Dylan Archibald (GR) won 2-0

Doubles #1 – Hockenson/Neilson (GR) won 2-0

Doubles #2 – Nehar/Maez (GR) wn 2-0

Doubles #3 – Beg/Dedson (GR) won 2-0

Tigers Individual Results

Singles #1 – Tanner Smith (RS) lost 0-2

Singles #2 – Tanner Tryzbiek (RS) lost 0-2

Doubles #1 – Swafford/Davies (RS) won 2-0

Doubles #2 – Baker/Aanured (RS) won 2-0

Doubles #3 – Wiberg/Carona (RS) won 2-0