Wolves and Tigers boys swim results from Saturday

January 7, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Green River and Rock Spring boys swimming and diving teams took part in the five-team Evanston Invitational on Saturday. The host Red Devils won the meet with 336 points. Rock Springs (279) was second, with Green River (243) third, followed by Rawlins (163) and Lyman (146).

Top five placings for Rock Springs and Green River swimmers:

200 Yards Medley Relay: 2. Rock Springs “A” (Bryce Perry, Tanner Thompson, Gunner Seiloff, Timothy Stephens), 4. Green River (Logan Wadsworth, Nadrew Neher, Mitchell Horn, Colin Gilmore), 5. Rock Springs “B” (Dalan Wiberg, JP Sorenson, Deegan Smith, Soren Christensen)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Colin Gilmore (GR), 3. Ashton Hafner (GR)

200 Yard IM: 1. Gunner Seiloff (RS), 3. Mitchel Horn (GR), 5. Noah Ribordy (RS)

50 Yard Freestyle: 2. Timothy Stephens (RS), 5. Noah Brandt (RS)

1 Meter Diving: 2. Keegan Gailey (GR), 3. Irie Kuball (GR), 5. Tieler Ballard (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 2. Gunner Seiloff (RS), 3. Deegan Smith (RS), Tanner Thompson (RS)

100 Yard Freestyle: 3. Timothy Stephens (RS)

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Colin Gilmore, 4. Noah Ribordy (RS), 5. Wesley Muir (RS)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Rock Springs “A” (Koen Asper, Noah Brandt, Logan, Timothy Stephens, Gunner Seiloff), 4. Green River “A” (Logan Gray, Ashton Hafner, Andrew Neher, Irie Kuball)

100 Yard Backstroke: 4. Bryce Perry (RS), 5. Logan Wadsworth (GR)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Tanner Thompson (RS)

400 Yard Freestyle: 3. Green River “A” (Ashton Hafner, Mitchell Horn, Vance Lauriski-Adams, Colin Gilmore), 5. Rock Springs “A” (Noah Ribordy, Degan Smtih, Koen Asper, Wesley Muir)