Wolves and Tigers compete during 2023 Uintah Invitational

VERNAL, UT – Rock Springs and Green River high schools competed on Saturday in the 2023 Uintah Invitational Track Meet in Vernal, Utah. The Green River Boys finished 3rd overall with 62 points, while the Rock Springs boys finished 6th with 45.

The Green River Girls finished 5th with 50 points, while the Rock Springs girls took a 7th place finish with 34.3 points.

Individual highlights included Green River Sophomore Lillian Allison taking home first place in shot put, as well as a first-place finish in the boy’s 1600 meter from Hale Iwen, a Green River senior.

Junior Braden Killpack finished second for Rock Springs in the boys 400-meter, while fellow Rock Springs junior Karley Callahan took a second-place finish in the girls 300-meter hurdles.

