Wolves and Tigers end their volleyball seasons

Wyo4News Photo

October 28, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Today’s 4A West Regional volleyball tournament started with Rock Springs playing Green River in a loser-out game. The winner would move on; the loser was done for the season. Playing in their own gym proved not to be an advantage for Green River as Rock Springs scored a 3-1 win to advance to a second loser-out contest. Set scores were 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16.

In their second game of the day, Rock Springs met Riverton, with the winner securing a berth in next week’s 4A state tournament and the loser being done for the year.

In the exciting match, Riverton won the opening game 33-31 and then secured the win with a couple of 28-26 victories, ending the Tigers year.

Lyman Secures a Spot in the 3A State Tournament.

The Lyman Eagle defeated Pinedale 3-0 to guarantee themselves a spot in next week’s 3A state championships. Set scores were 25-13, 25-20, and 25-18.

Lyman will meet Worland later today.

Mountain View and Powell, both state tournament qualified, will play for the 3A West Regional Championship.