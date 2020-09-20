Wolves and Tigers final State Golf Tournament results

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 20, 2020) — The fall high school golf season came to an end Saturday with the final rounds of the 4A and 3A State Championship Tournaments. The 4A tournament, featuring Rock Springs, was played in Casper while the 3A championship, featuring Green River, was held in Evanston.

Advertisement

In the 3A Girls Tournament, Green River finished third in the team score with 566 total strokes over Friday and Saturday. Lovell won the team title with 555 strokes. Area teams Lyman finished eighth at 640 strokes, and Pinedale was eleventh at 713 strokes.

Green River girls results: 2. Isabell Salas 77+86=163, T11. Kaylee Lundgren 85+103=198, 26. Kaelea Gibson 98+115=213, 37. Daryn Macy 127+107=234, 44. Kade Foster 125+122=247.

The Green River boys finished thirteenth in the team score competition with 813 total strokes. Worland won the 3A state championship with 620 strokes. Lovell finished seventh (738), Pinedale was eleventh (793), and Lyman twelfth (812).

Green River boys results: T40. Jay Peterson 97+96=193, 42. Ryker Mele 96-98=194, 49. Bracyer Riley 95-108=203, 62. Jake Probst 112+111=223, 66. Clayson Mele 114-116=230

Advertisement

In the 4A Girls State Tournament, Rock Springs ended up with an eighth-place finish with 662 total strokes. Thunder Basin won the 4A Girls crown at 495 strokes.

Rock Springs girls results: 19. Audrey Feagler 95+93=188, 25. Hanmi Park 98+96=194, T37. Haley McPherson 114+96=210, 39. Ashlee Mohar 104+109=213, 40. Gloria Johnson 124+98=222

The Rock Springs boys team finished the tournament tied for tenth place with 751 total strokes. Sheridan won the team championship with 658.

Rock Springs boys results: T18. Sam Young 84-86=170, 33. Kaleb Killpack 93-90=183, T38. Christian DeBernardi 91+96=189, 53. AJ Fletcher 101+108=209