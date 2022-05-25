Wolves and Tigers receive All-State softball and track honors

May 25, 2022 — Congratulations to area high school softball and track and field athletes who were announced as All-State players and athletes Tuesday.

Girls Softball Honors

Kodi Allred and Madison Yoak of Green River were named to the All-State First Team with teammate Haidyn Terry named as Honorable Mention.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers Ashley Anderson and Ava Erramouspe were also listed on the Honorable Mention All-State team.

Track and Field Honors

Green River’s Lilian Munoz was named to the 4A All-State Track and Field team. Munoz also garnered the honor in 2021.