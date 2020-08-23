Wolves and Tigers Saturday tennis results

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]
Saturday Area Girls Tennis
Cody 5 – Rock Springs 0
Powell 3 – Rock Springs 2
- Tigers Winners – Haylie Nadrup #1 Singles, Erraouspe/Cozad #1 Doubles
Cody 3 – Green River 2
- Wolves Winners – Megan Counts #2 Singles, Strange/Brown #3 Singles
Green River 4 – Cody 1
- Wolves Winners – Gabrielle Heiser #1 Singles, Megan Counts #2 Singles, Carson/Archibald #1 Doubles, Harrison/Strauss #2 Doubles
Saturday Area Boys Tennis
Cody 5 – Rock Springs 0
Powell 5 – Rock Springs 0
Green River 3 – Cody 2
- Wolves Winners – Caeden Grub #1 Singles, Cordova/ Z. Friel #2 Doubles, Copollo/Arnell #3 Doubles.
Green River 5 – Cody 0
- Wolves Winners – Caeden Grubb #1 Singles, Braxton Cordova #2 Singles, Nelson/Kunkle #1 Doubles, C. Freil #2 Doubles, Leininger/Findlow #3 Doubles