Wolves and Tigers second at conference swim meets

Wyo4news Photo

February 5, 2023 –– Rock Springs and Green River boys swim teams finished in second place in the team races at their respective conference swim meets. The Tigers (277 points) finished second to Laramie (433) in the two-day 4A West Conference Meet hosted by Rock Springs but held in Green River.

The Tiger’s John Spicer won two individual events and anchored the relay team to a first-place finish in the 100 Yard Freestyle Relay event.

Meanwhile, the Wolves (255) finished second to Lander (386) at the 3A West Conference Meet held in Lander. Lyman (118) finished fifth at the 3A meet.

Green River’s Brady Young captured two titles, with the Wolves’ Braxton Cordova winning the diving competition.

Top Six Tigers Event Placings:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 3. Rock Springs (Perry, Riborody, Thompson, Poyer)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. John Spicer (RS), 5. Deegan Smith (RS)

200 Yard IM: 5. Dallin Taff (RS), 6. Cameron Robordy (RS)

50 Yard Freestyle: 2. Gunner Seiloff (RS), Timothy Stephens (RS)

100 Yard Butterfly: 5. Dailen Pedersen (RS)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. John Spicer (RS), 3. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

500 Yard Freestyle: 4. Deegan Smith (RS), 5. Wesley Muir (RS)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Rock Springs (Pedersen, Stephens, Seiloff, Spicer)

100 Yard Backstroke: 5. Bryce Perry (RS)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 5. Tanner Thompson (RS), 6. Carter McBurnett (RS)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Rock Springs (Pedersen, Seiloff, Stephens, Spicer)

Top Six Wolves and Eagles Event Placings:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 3. Green River (Zimmerman, Fischer, Reading, Hafner), 6. Lyman (Eyre, Johnson, Hooten, Swenson)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brady Young (GR), 4. Colin Gilmore (GR)

200 Yard IM: 3. Ryan Fischer, 4.Zeke Rading (GR), 6. Tyden Hill (Lyman)

50 Yard Freestyle: 2. Jaxon Lallatin (Lyman)

1 Meter Diving: Braxton Cordova (GR), 3. Keegan Gaily (GR), 4. River Kirks (GR), 6. Kyle Knight (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 3. Zeke Reading (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 2. Ryan Fischer (GR), 3. Jaxson Lallatin (Lyman)

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brady Young (GR), 3. Colin Gilmore (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle: 2. Lyman (Bently, Hill, Sill, Lallatin), 3. Green River (Reading, Gilmore, Hafner, Young)

100 Yard Backstroke: 6. Tyden Hill (Lyman)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Green River (Fischer, Zimmerman, Gilmore, Young), 5. Lyman (Bentley, Hill, Sill, Lallatin)