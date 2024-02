Wolves and Tigers split b’ball games, Saturday area schedule

February 10, 2024

Friday Area High School Basketball

Green River 70 – Rvierton 50 (girls)

Riverton 69 – Green River 54 (boys)

Rock Springs 42 – Jackson 8 (girls)

Jackson 68 – Rock Springs 51 (boys)

Pinedale 67 – Lyman 49 (girls)

Pinedale 61 – Lyman 42 (boys)

Farson-Eden 35 – Encampment 34 (girls)

Farson-Eden 70 – Encampment 38 (boys)

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs at Star Valley (girls and boys)

Cody at Green River (girls and boys) 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Rawlins at Mountain View (girls and boys)

Little Snake River at Farson-Eden (girls and boys)

–

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Nothing scheduled

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Nothing scheduled