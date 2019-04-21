Wolves and Tigers Split Saturday Soccer Matches

Rock Springs, WY (4/21/19) – The road continued to be no problem for the Rock Springs Lady Tigers as they scored another shutout win Saturday, downing Star Valley 5-0. The shutout was their 11th in 12 total season matches. The Rock Springs girls are now a perfect 12-0 on the season and 8-0 in the 4A West Conference.

bsa_pro_ad_space id=42]

The Tiger boys were not as fortunate as they dropped a 1-0 decision to the Braves in Star Valley. The Tigers’ season mark falls to 7-5 overall and 5-3 in conference.

In Green River yesterday, the Wolves held on for a 1-0 win over Jackson at Wolves Stadium. The win improves the Green River boys to 3-2-1 in the 4A West Conference (6-4-1 overall).

Advertisement

The Lady Wolves dropped a 3-1 match to Jackson to see their conference mark fall to 1-5-1 (3-6-1 overall).