Wolves and Tigers split tennis matches Tuesday

Rock Spring High School Tennis players from earlier this season (Wyo4News photo)

September 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River girls and boys tennis teams met yesterday and came away with a split. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were 4-1 winners, while Green River won the boys’ contest 5-0.

Here are individual results from the girl’s matches:

#1 Singles – Brianna Strauss (RS) over Karlie Nandrup (GR) 2-0

#2 Singles – Shania Flores (RS) over Abby Jones (GR) 2-0

#1 Doubles – Hannah Skinner/Grace Gomez (RS) over Jayci Palinek/Taytem Woodward GR) 2-0

#2 Doubles – Malea Gomez/Lily Harris (GR) over Ellie Alldredge/Kyndall Turnwell (RS) 2-0

#3 Doubles – Jocelyn Peterson/Raygan Cochrun (RS) over Rosie Hays/Brixan Frazier (GR)2-0

Here are individual results from the boy’s matches:

#1 Singles – Braxton Cordova (GR) over Caleb Anderson (RS) 2-0

#2 Singles – Korbin Arnell (GR) over Chandler Smith (RS) 2-0

#1 Doubles – Zach Friel/Taylon Tirrell (GR) over Zak Fox/Jared Swaffard (RS)2-0

#2 Doubles – David Ross/Chris Wilson (GR) over Jackson Aanerud/Tyler Davies (RS) 2-0

#3 Doubles – Theran Archibald/Michael Nielsen (GR) over Bradoc Powell/Karson Hansen (RS) 2-0